Plan ahead for the road closures and detours that will take place during the Eliot Ness Fest in Coudersport.

Closed from 6 a.m. Friday, July 15 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, is:

Third Street from North Main to North East Street

From 5 p.m. Friday, July 15 through midnight Saturday, July 16, are:

North Main Street from Oak Street to West Fourth Street

E. Second Street from N. East Street to the alley on the west corner of the Hotel Crittenden and the Eliot Ness Museum.

Road closures begin promptly at the stated times and remain closed until reopened. The public is urged to be mindful of downtown parking on Friday so they are not caught in the road closures. Cars must be moved out of road closure areas before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Public parking will be available during the Eliot Ness Festival across from the Consistory, behind the Zitomedia building and at the Coudersport Elementary School. Do not block driveways nor park on lawns in the borough.

Parking behind the Gunzburger building is reserved for vendors and their trailers.

Parking at the Coudersport High School is reserved for car show participants and their trailers.

Handicapped parking will be available behind the Coudersport Post Office.

See the included map for detour information.