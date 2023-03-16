Robert W. Rossman, 44, a local businessman from Coudersport, is seeking the Republican nomination for Potter County commissioner in the May 16 primary.
Rossman was born in Coudersport, the son of the former Debbie Gaberseck and Mark Rossman. After graduation in 1998, he pursued a career in the construction industry, before starting a trucking business which he operated until 2004. He then returned to the construction field as a foreman in charge of various projects.
In 2019, he and his wife Abbi purchased Cream ’n Sugar at 111 N. Main St., Coudersport, which they have expanded to its current scope.
A lover of history and the country’s founding documents fueled his interest in politics, leading to his involvement in the Potter County GOPO, where he served as vice chair until 2021.
When asked why he was running for commissioner, he said, “I see a county that is intent on expanding government and programs that are a drain on taxpayers, rather than promoting job growth and development in our communities. If we want our children and grandchildren to stay, we need to provide opportunity, not taking grants for programs that have stipulations that down the road will run out of funding, or will take funds away from necessary programs possibly forcing the county to raise taxes to keep it funded.
“I have absolutely no intention of raising our residents tax burden, but I do have ideas to better spend taxpayer dollars,” Rossman added. “I’m not saying grants don’t have their place but a county government should seek its aid from the state in which it is located, not get itself indebted to the federal government.
“We need to be wary about what strings are attached to these programs. It’s easy to get a grant to spend the money, but at what cost to the residents of the county? There are ways to bring the arts and other interests of the communities back without getting a government handout.
“If the community desires these things they can organize and make it happen. It is no secret that I’m a constitutionalist, and believe much of the issues we have, not just in this county but as a nation, are due to the fact we have fallen away from our founding documents,” Rossman said.
If elected, Rossman would push to increase wages of county employees higher than $7.25, the current starting wage for those working at senior centers.
“I’ll work to get better funding for these centers so those seniors who’ve taken care of us don’t have to work so hard fundraising just for a place to find fellowship,” Rossman said.
He also would take a hard look at the $4 million spent to improve the county 911 system, which local first responders at a recent commissioner’s meeting said has gotten worse.
“This is an issue that requires immediate action,” he said.
Transparency and accountability are also features of Rossman’s campaign for office.
“It’s also my belief that officials should be accessible and available to the citizens who put them there,” he said. “If elected, my door will always be open, never locked, I’ll be there Monday to Friday, probably long after the building is closed.
“Hard work and long hours are how my wife and I have built a successful business. I’m the only candidate who has ever personally created a job in this county,” Rossman added.
He would support making Potter County a Second Amendment Sanctuary, which he unsuccessfully proposed to the board of commissioners in 2021 having collected thousands of signatures on petitions. He supports evening meetings, allowing public comment on each agenda item before the vote and open doors at all county offices.
“To sum it all up I love our county, I care about our communities, our state, and our country,” he said.
For more information, visit the Robert Rossman for PA Facebook page and message him directly.