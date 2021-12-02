The First Baptist Church in Roulette will present a Living Nativity on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 6-8 p.m.
The Living Nativity is organized by the the Youth Group, God’s Adventure Camp, the Crusader Club, volunteers from the First Baptist Church and other churches. It will be a drive or walk-through theater at the First Baptist Church, Main Street, Roulette, with four life scenes of the First Christmas.
There is no admission charge. Free hot chocolate, cookies and literature will be available.
Animals may be petted. Pictures and videos are encouraged. Donations may be made to the Roulette Youth Ministry or God’s Adventure Camp.
Nativity scenes
You’ll be greeted by a Roman Centurion taking the census. This was one of the reasons Mary and Joseph were to go to Bethlehem — to register for their taxes.
The first scene will be of the angels announcing the glad tidings of Jesus’ birth to the shepherds. There will be real sheep, horses and live people depicting the angels and shepherds. The Biblical narrative will be heard over a sound system and carolers will interject Christmas carols.
The second scene will be the actual Nativity at the stable with a Biblical story told. A live Mary, Joseph and innkeeper will be there, along with a real baby Jesus, depending on the weather. All the real animals — cow, calf, sheep, goat, donkey and mule will be there as well.
The third scene is the palace scene of the time when the wise men come to see King Herod. They are inquiring as to where they can find the newborn King of the Jews. Hear the Bible account from the Gospel of Matthew.
The fourth and final scene is the home where the wise men bring their gifts to the young child, Jesus. Our stand-in camels, (horses and maybe alpacas) will be here. Hear the rest of the story and enjoy beautiful Christmas music.