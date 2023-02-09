The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a Transportation Funding Opportunities Round Table on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funding opportunities for rural transportation related improvements.
The presentation, led by speakers from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT, will provide an overview of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding targeted for rural projects, funding application timelines, Automated Red Light Enforcement Program, Green Light-Go Program and more.
The round table will be held on Wednesday, March 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway. A virtual option to attend is available; request a link during registration.
You may RSVP To Bert Lahrman at 814-773-3162 ext. 3012 or blahrman@ncentral.com no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 3.