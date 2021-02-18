The PA Route 6 Alliance announced the 2020 partnership with the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and Erie Arts & Culture, with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has resulted in a combined $600,000 in funding, training and support for the Northern Pennsylvania communities of Carbondale, Youngsville, Tidioute and Wyoming counties.
Selected through a competitive grant application process, each community will be guided through the Community Heart & Soul program, a two-year community and economic development process proven to engage, strengthen and reinvigorate communities.
PHC has worked for the past six years to bring Community Heart & Soul to Pennsylvania communities. Community Heart & Soul guides communities through the use of humanities-based tools, like collecting stories and uncovering shared values, to engage and unite residents of all generations, backgrounds and sectors in community planning.
This new cohort of communities from within the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor will follow the lead of the Community Heart & Soul Towns of Ambridge, Beaver Falls, Rochester, Dillsburg, Upper Chichester, Cameron County, Greater Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Meadville and Williamsport.
The communities are expected to begin the Community Heart & Soul process in March. Find more information at https://paroute6.com/community-heart-and-soul-awards or by contacting the PA Route 6 Alliance at info@paroute6.com or 814-435-7706. Learn more about PHC’s work and the communities they have supported at https://pahumanities.org.