The Ruffed Grouse Society, a national conservation organization, is proud to announce that they will offer their popular Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting Program at the Mt Jewett Sportsmen’s Club on July 16-17 and August 20-21. On both Saturdays, the course starts at noon and ends at 4:00 p.m. On both Sundays, the course starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.
No pre-knowledge of shooting is required.
“We pride ourselves on helping a woman who has never even held a shotgun before learn how to become a wingshooter,” says Sue McClelland of Smethport, one of the instructors. “And owning a shotgun is not necessary; we have shotguns that the attendees can try for size and then use during the program. When you finish this training you can go on and shoot at targets for fun or hunt your choice of birds.”
You must register to attend this course, and it is on a first-come, first serve registration basis.
“We only take twenty women into the program each year so we can maintain the quality”, offers Taylor Holt of Kane, another instructor. “And the neat thing about this program is that we have all women instructors.”
Register by contacting wlhab9@gmail.com. Lodging is available, if needed, but is limited.