Runners lit up Roulette last Saturday during a Glow Run 5K to benefit the Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program.
According to Potter County Human Services’ website, the Yellow Ribbon program is “a community-based organization developed to address youth/teen suicide through public awareness, education and training, to help communities build sustainable suicide prevention programs and to help strengthen existing community programs.”
For questions or more information about Yellow Ribbon or suicide prevention in the county, contact PCHS at 814-544-7315.
The results from the Glow Run are as follows:
1st Place: Bradley Stilson (23:47)
2nd Place: Colleen Deboer (24:44)
3rd Place: Hayden Leet (24:45)
4th Place: Olivia Marshall (24:54)
5th Place: Sarah Long (26:42)
6th Place: Allen Long (26:43)
7th Place: Daniel Brown (27:38)
8th Place: Elizabeth Long (27:49)
9th Place: Hannah Winseck (31:21)
10th Place: Dante Jordan (42:53)