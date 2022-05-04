The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany announces temporary parking and entrance closures due to renovation.
Beginning April 27, the front entrance of the library that meets the parking lot will be under renovation. Until further notice, park on the street and use the library entrances at the corner of Maple and Pine Streets.
The library is adding on a new outdoor patio with picnic tables and is also replacing the outdoor lighting. Funds were obtained through an American Rescue Plan for Libraries grant, a donation from Rotary Club of Port Allegany, and the estate of James Niles. More details to come when it is all done.