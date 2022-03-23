The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library has received a limited amount of Intelliswab COVID-19 Rapid Antigen OTC Test Kits from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Each kit contains two take-at-home tests, the expiration date is 11/2022. Kits can be picked up during the library’s operating hours. The kits are available for free on a first come first serve basis, one test kit per person.
Visit the PA DOH website for more information: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus.
The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library is located at 201 E. Maple St., Port Allegany. It is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.