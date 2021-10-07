The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany will hold the annual auction, but it’s “Nacho Average Fundraiser.”
The hybrid event will include a virtual silent and live auction with item bidding via iBid.org between Oct. 20-23. Bidders can register to bid at https://ibid.org/v/YE2BR5YXiBid.org.
The scratch-off lottery ticket board and 50/50 raffles are open now.
In addition, there will be an optional in-person Taco Night Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Star Hose Co. #1 Fire Hall in Port Allegany. Taco appetizers and dinner is by Eddie’s on Main with desserts by Cindy Knapp.
Taco Night will also include a cash bar with signature cocktails, pay-to-lay games, bucket auction and a virtual silent auction bidding on your mobile device as well as a preview of the live auction items.
Tickets are $30 each, for those age 21 and older. Tickets may be purchased at the library.
The live auction broadcast with virtual bidding will be held via Facebook Live at facebook.com/swsmithlibrary beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. The guest MC is Edward L. Vicic.
Donations for the library auction are being accepted until Oct. 8.