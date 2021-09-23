S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany is hosting its annual scratch-off lottery ticket raffle.
A poster frame filled with more than $300 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets and a $50 bill is being raffles for three changes for $5. The winner will be drawn during the Nacho Average Fundraiser Live Auction Broadcast at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 via Facebook Live.
Support the library’s operating fund by buying chances at the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library, from the Port Allegany business where a flyer is on display, from an auction committee member or online via the virtual library auction event (once you sign-in and create an account) at https://ibid.org/v/YE2BR5YX.
Info on the Nacho Average Fundraiser Virtual Auction and Happy Hour events can be found at on the library’s website at swsmithlibrary.org.