S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library will hold a Holiday Extravaganza from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.
If you missed the traditional holiday activity in December, the Smith library is bringing back the party this July with free holiday-themed books and snacks for kids (while supplies last), a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, playtime in the gingerbread house, ride sin the holiday scoot, writing and mailing a letter to Santa Claus and a holiday photo booth.
In addition, you can support the library by purchasing the Noah’s Ark Animal kit to benefit the library. Kits will be available at the event or can be picked up at another time.
Participants can choose to purchase a kit for either a Snowflake Bear or a Snow Monster for $25, while supplies last, then take it home and assemble it. Each kit contains a 16-inch plush toy animal with zipper closure, fiberfill stuffing, a rainbow wish star, a birth certificate and a buddy bag.
Pre-orders may be placed online beginning July 12 at https://forms.gle/HEiKMRfT9ZRwgTbT9.