The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum hosted its annual Santa in the Shay last Saturday, Dec. 11. Santa visited with children from the cab of the Shay locomotive at the museum. Each family received an instant photo, made a special ornament and enjoyed cookies and cocoa. The event as complete with wares from local artisans that make great holiday gifts.
