District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer announces that Sarah DuFresne has joined the McKean County District Attorney’s Office as an assistant district attorney. ADA Dufresne is a graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She attended the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University and received her Juris Doctorate. During law school, DuFresne was a research assistant for Ohio Northern University and a legal intern for the Elk County Public Defender’s Office.
After graduating law school, DuFresne was a law clerk for the 59th Judicial District serving both Elk and Cameron counties and, later, a defense attorney focusing on criminal law.
She currently resides in Port Allegany with her husband and two children.