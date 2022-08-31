The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs announced that the task force will hold its next set of virtual public meetings on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, respectively, via Microsoft Teams and phone.
“The IATF and ACVBA committee meetings are an important quarterly event for the SBA to stay up-to-date on information regarding the state of veteran-owned small businesses and what the SBA can do for them,” said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development, Larry Stubblefield.
“Serving the veteran community remains a top priority for the SBA, and these meetings are essential for providing updates to stakeholders on the status of Office of Veterans Business Development programs, including the Center for Verification and Evaluation transfer and the Veterans Business Outreach Center expansion.”
The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Treasury, Defense, Labor, and Veterans Affairs (VA), the General Services Administration; the Office of Management and Budget, the North Carolina Business Center the American Legion, VET-Force and National Veteran Small Business Coalition.
The ACVBA meeting will cover briefings from OVBD on the upcoming CVE transfer, the National Veteran Business Development Council, VA, and the Madison Services Group.
The September 7 meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. To join the meeting by phone call 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 665065370#.
The September 8 meeting will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. To join by phone dial 202-765-1264 and enter the Conference ID: 947720437#.
Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by Sept. 6 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section.