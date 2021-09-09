I was born and raised in the most beautiful town of Wellsboro and it’s a place my family and I always love to visit several times a year but for the past 50-plus years I’ve made my home with my family in NYC.
I’ve worked in Manhattan for most of those years and was working in a building just 10 blocks away from the WTC on Sept. 11, 2001 when the attacks happened.
The Twin Towers were visible from my office and when the first plane hit the North Tower, the initial report came in saying it was a Cessna. Looking at the size of the gash in the building, it certainly didn’t look like a small plane could’ve done that kind of damage.
As the minutes passed and the rest of the world became aware and crowded around their TVs and computers watching the horrors unfold, suddenly a second plane came into view and now slams into the South Tower!
In that moment, that’s when we all knew it was a terrorist attack on our country. All offices across the city were now being evacuated.
My initial reaction was to run down there to see if I could help in any way but when we all left the office, I just stood on that corner, in total shock, watching what was actually happening right before my eyes!
At some point, staring at both towers with the upper floors now engulfed in flames and black smoke, that’s when I thought I noticed what looked like little pieces of cloth mixed with broken window glass and paper falling from the buildings. In those moments it was then that the most horrible realization hit me. It wasn’t cloth but it was people jumping out of the windows.
Even after 20 years, it’s a scene that’s forever burned into my memory that I know I’ll never forget for as long as I live.
God bless America always!
Ted Randall