The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Jingle Bell Jubilee is Dec. 3 and 10 at Lincoln Park.
The Cookie Crawl is set for Friday, Dec. 10. Attendees will redeem their voucher at Angee’s Restaurant, Village Green, Union Tea Café, Green Acres with La Dolce Vita as they crawl along Union Street under the holiday lights.
An additional stop at the Jingle Bell Jubilee under the pavilion will have a pop-up vendor, Crystal’s Confections, where that voucher will get you a sugar cookie, with small container of frosting and a knife to decorate at the jubilee or at home.
The fee to crawl is $10/individual or family of four $30. To register, go online to shop.oleanny.com or stop in the Chamber to sign up. Cookie packs will be available for pick up after Nov. 30 at the Chamber.
The Run Run Rudolf 5K is also on Friday, Dec. 10. Participants will leave Four Mile Brewing Co. winding their way through the streets of Olean to the roundabout at Main Street, and will run under the holiday lights on North Union Street to Lincoln Park.
The fee to register for the run is $15 through Dec. 6 and will go up to $20 from Dec. 7 through race day. The fee includes a bag of bling – holiday light head band, Santa gaiter, arm light band and holiday bulbs necklace as well as a finisher’s medal.
Participants are encouraged to show their holiday flair with awards of Shop Olean Gift Certificates being given to The Most Merry individual and group of $50 and $100 respectively. There will be no official time kept for this Festive Frolic. To register, call 716-372-4433 with participant information or go online shop.oleanny.com.
Miller’s Farm Market will host a wreath decoration class with a staff instructor on Friday, Dec. 3. The Miller Wreath Jubilee class is $25 for a 20” wreath. To reserve your spot, call with payment to Miller’s Farm Market at 716-372-2521.
Hill View Stables of Olean will provide horse and wagon rides around Lincoln Park both nights.
The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts will set up both Fridays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and will have a family photo craft, a series of kids make-n-take activities and an adult make-n-take activity.
The Tri-County Arts Council will have a make and take ceramic ornaments. Folks can paint, decorate and then spray with a clear coat. They will have a ribbon tied on them for hanging. Supplies are limited and the arts council is having this as a free activity but donations are appreciated.
For more information, contact GOACC at 716-372-4433 or email santa@oleanny.com.