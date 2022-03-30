Linda Kemick hopes to meet the student who will receive the scholarship she created this year at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Each year, the university brings together its scholarship donors and the students who benefit from their generosity in a spring-themed luncheon that simultaneously recognizes both groups for their generosity and persistence.

Kemick acknowledges that she was fortunate that she and her parents were able to pay for college without taking out loans.

“I can’t imagine being a young person and having to pay back student loans,” she said. More than 98% of Pitt-Bradford students receive financial aid, and each year, more than 200 endowed and annual donor scholarship funds provide an essential complement to other forms of financial aid.

Kemick established her scholarship, the Anne and Lois Schueltz Memorial Scholarship, in honor of her mother, Lois, and in memory of her sister, Anne.

“Anne was a brilliant, brilliant person,” Kemick said. As a senior at Bradford Area High School in 1975, she took many classes at Pitt-Bradford.

“She was a smart, driven person,” Kemick said, mentioning that her sister loved to travel and spoke French, German and Japanese and even lived in Japan.

“She liked education and travel, so I thought I wanted to help a Pitt-Bradford student.”

Kemick herself spent her career in banking and is also drawn to the idea of investing in a student.

“When I worked in banking, I was thinking about people’s money,” she said. “And when I was able to give a little money, I thought, ‘This is a good investment.’”

In fact, she thinks giving to Pitt-Bradford is such a good investment, that she’s made a planned gift to the university part of her will.

Kemick likes that she is both helping a student and Pitt-Bradford, where her mother attended meetings and events sponsored by the Friends of Hanley Library.

For more information about planned giving or creating a scholarship at Pitt-Bradford, contact the university’s Office of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement at 814-362-5091 or visit upb.pitt.edu/giving.