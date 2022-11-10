PASR meets in Potter

Pictured are Tioga County PASR members (front row, left to right) Diane Colton, Walter Colton, Bev McKnight and (back row, left to right) Anne McNaight, Linda Lawton and Kathryn Wasowicz.

The Potter-Tioga Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees met on Oct. 20 at the Susquehannock Lodge for the fall gathering and luncheon.

President Cliff Wood presided over the business meeting.

Guest presenter physical therapist Jessie Hamilton taught the 32 attendees some posture techniques to improve mobility.

The group will next meet at a spring luncheon in Tioga County.

Any school staff retiree can join this group supporting secure benefits in retirement, bolstering current school library programs and aiding student teachers.

