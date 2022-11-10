The Potter-Tioga Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees met on Oct. 20 at the Susquehannock Lodge for the fall gathering and luncheon.
President Cliff Wood presided over the business meeting.
Guest presenter physical therapist Jessie Hamilton taught the 32 attendees some posture techniques to improve mobility.
The group will next meet at a spring luncheon in Tioga County.
Any school staff retiree can join this group supporting secure benefits in retirement, bolstering current school library programs and aiding student teachers.