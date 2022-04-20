The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center Screaming Eagles eSports team is making history by heading to the playoffs.
The team finished the spring 2022 Rocket League season ranked 32 of 108 in the Playvs.com eastern division.
The team is currently composed of Anthony Herring, Benjamin Torrey, Caleb Austin, Mason Furman, Zachary Keech and Zachary Sands. It is coached by Brent Bryant.
The Screaming Eagles will face the #2 SMFHS Rocket Team, in the playoffs, on Wednesday, April 20 at 4 p.m.
Match results and other information may be found at: https://app.playvs.com/org/seneca-highlands-career-and-technical-center-port-allegany-pa.