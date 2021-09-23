The trail club held the next-to-last outdoor meeting for the year at Mitchell Park in Coudersport on Sept. 11, with 19 members present.
The meeting began on a somber note, as we all held a moment of silence to honor all those who perished on that fateful day, Sept. 11, 2001. The phrase “We Will Remember” lives on. We also thanked the ex-military people in our group for their service to our country.
The group enjoyed a picnic lunch consisting of a great many side dishes brought by the members, and the sloppy-joes and hot-dogs provided by our president and VP. The business meeting began at 1 p.m., with the usual reading of the minutes of the last meeting and reports given.
Two new members were recognized, Steve Krafft of Akron and Jay Stuckey of Coudersport.
The newest trail shelter, the “Sunken Branch Shelter”, is reported to be completed and ready for hikers and backpackers. This one is located at Mile-78.7, which is a short hike south of Sunken Branch Road. Including the D-Mag (dynamite shed) which was repurposed into a trail shelter, this makes shelter number six along the STS.
We would like to erect a couple more, but that’s for some future consideration. Hikers like these shelters as it is shelter for the night or during inclement weather — and they don’t have to pack up a wet tent in the morning. The floor space is 9’ x 12’ so there is room for several people, depending on how friendly and compatible they are.
Trail care goes on, with some mowing done and some signs being made and placed. We are in the process of mapping some shorter loop hikes, with the Cherry Springs star-gazers in mind. The trails are already there and actually mapped, but they need some maintenance and placed into brochure form. Some linear hikes will be featured also, for those who have two vehicles at their disposal.
Our next event will be manning a booth at the Galeton Fall Fest, on Saturday, Sept. 25. So stop by, check out our system map, pick up a brochure and say hello.
What will likely be our last meeting until spring will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lyman Run Park pavilion. Again, a picnic style lunch is at noon, with the meeting to follow around 1 p.m. With the Covid threat still around, we have opted to forego our indoor meetings for the time being.
Happy trails — and stay safe!
Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.