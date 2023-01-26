Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits and other eligible organizations interested in applying for conservation, recreation, trail and riparian buffer grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources may do so now, according to state Sen. Cris Dush (R-25).

“The Community Conservation Partnerships Grant Program helps advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation and heritage projects,” Dush said.

“Local governments and organizations in the 25th District would greatly benefit from these grants, which can help our communities better develop and manage their outdoor resources.”

Dush added that during the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program has funded more than 4,000 projects that have helped plan, acquire, and develop parks, recreation facilities and trails, and conserved critical conservation areas and watersheds.

The program has also supported education and training on conservation and recreation topics and built conservation, heritage and recreation partnerships.

Applications will be accepted through April 5.

Online tutorials are available to aid eligible organizations in the application process.

For more information, visit www.youtube.com/.watch?v=ae3NZNlTOuA.

The DCNR recreation and conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including Pennsylvania’s natural gas impact fee.

For more information on the grant program, visit: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants/Pages/default.aspx.

