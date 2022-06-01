On Monday, May 9, senior students at the CTC were thrilled to enjoy the first ever “Dunk Your Director” Day. The students earned this reward by participating in “Senior Interview Days” held at the school on May 4 and 5.
Community members are invited into the school to hold mock interviews with the students. The students also use this opportunity to present their digital portfolios, and are given constructive feedback based on their performances.
All around, the students get a glimpse of real life experience before they graduate and community members gain an insight of the new generations entering the workforce at the end of the event.
The culinary students prepare and serve a lunch to the members of the community who volunteer their time to come help the students with this event.
This year, Mr. Young agreed to allow the top two students with the highest scored interviews from each shop in both the morning and afternoon sessions an opportunity to test their aim and a chance to get him wet.
Georgia Pacific, Mt. Jewett Plant sponsored the event by providing both sessions pizza and soda. They also provided gifts for the CTC’s Annual Awards Assembly and prizes to be given to underclassman throughout the year next year. They gave a presentation about the jobs and careers they have available at their site and are committed to helping the students succeed.