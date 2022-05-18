On Thursday, April 28, the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical School in Port Allegany had an installation ceremony for National Technical Honor Society. The guest speaker was Andrew Johnson, Health and Safety manager at the Ardagh Group.
The purpose of the National Technical Honor Society is to celebrate the accomplishments of today’s career and technical education students, empowering them to know the value and impact of their career paths and trades. Since 1984, NTHS has been honoring outstanding student achievement, providing scholarships and career development opportunities. New inductees were presented with pins, certificates, and honor cords.
New inductees are: Dale Morris, Kane; Kyle Worthington, Northern Potter; Faith Miller, Smethport; Aanastasia Licht, Oswayo Valley; Aleczander Kiser, Camerynn Stambaugh, Mikya Stake, Sierria Peters, Maya Kephart, Blaine Moses, all of Port Allegany.
Returning members, who received two-year pins and assisted with the ceremony are: Brennan Bure, Cameron County; Karlie Benson, Coudersport; Dannielle Miller, Galeton; Ashton Oakes, Kane; Jazzmyne Kessinger and Benjamin Torrey, Northern Potter; Wyatt Far, rOtto-Eldred; Abrianna Dowell, Bryn Easton and Isaiah DeBockler, all of Port Allegany; Hayley Durphy and Alexandria Norris, Smethport.