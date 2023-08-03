Educators, discover new techniques for teaching your students about some of the most exciting and perhaps greenest careers in Pennsylvania – jobs that promote the health of the forests and the planet while providing sustainably produced forest and wood products used every day.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group and Pennsylvania State Parks will present “Teaching About Green Jobs with Project Learning Tree” educator workshop open to all educators who work with students ages 12-25.
Project Learning Tree, an award-winning environmental education program, has a new resource for helping learners explore green careers in forestry and conservation. Green Jobs: Exploring Forest Careers is designed for adults working with youth in settings ranging from community youth programs to school classrooms.
The cost is $20 per person. Each participant receives the new PLT Green Jobs educator guide), an opportunity to participate in hands-on demonstrations of sample lessons, an introduction to other PLT curricula, plus lunch. 6.0 Act 48 hours are available for classroom teachers.
This workshop will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Seneca Highlands IU, 119 Mechanic St., Smethport.
Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Aug. 9. Register online at https://forms.gle/GreenJobsWorkshop.
If you have any questions or need help with registration, contact Cindy Murphy at Seneca Highlands IU9, 814-887-5512 ext. 121, csmurphy@iu9.org.