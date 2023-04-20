Kristopher Herbert, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany, earned his Digital Literacy Pro certification on April 14.
Kris is a senior from the Port Allegany School District. He previously earned his PC Pro and Network Pro certifications.
Kris’s certificate is backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee, ensuring his skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information on the benefits of the industry certifications, go to https://w3.testout.com/certification/certhome.