Anthony “AJ” Herring, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned his Ethical Hacker Pro certification on May 18.
AJ is a junior from Northern Potter School District. He previously earned his PC Pro, Network Pro and Cyber Defense Pro certifications. In addition, AJ will be featured in Certification Magazine (www.certmag.com) in July for his academic accomplishments.
AJ’s certificate is backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring his skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information of the benefits of the industry certifications, go to w3.testout.com/certification/benefits/benefits-professional.