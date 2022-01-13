Week of Jan. 3
Shakira Yoder is the Student of the Week for Jan. 3. She is in the early childhood education program at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center. Shakira is a junior enrolled at Kane High School. Upon graduation, Shakira would like to be a preschool teacher or a game warden.
Shakira has a great attitude, is cooperative, follows directions and makes good choices. She stays in constant communication with her teacher and always lets her teacher know her plans ahead of time. Her teacher, Mrs. Mooney, would describe her as good natured and caring when working with early learners. Shakira is a responsible student and volunteers at the Kids Learning Center in Kane. Shakira has a positive attitude and works hard to improve and create a quality care experience.
Brenda Baker at the Kids Learning Center said the following about Shakira, “We all value her as she has been a hard worker, an eager learner, and a great asset to our preschool room.”