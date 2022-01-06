Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.