Edward Hasselman and Noah Yeager, students at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany, recently completed a steam engine project.
The students each provided comments:
“I’m Eddie Hasselman. I’m a senior at Cameron County High School, and I also attend Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center. I’m currently in the engineering technology program. I’ve been working on this steam engine for the last year with the help of my instructors Mr. Bishel and Mr. Cox. During the construction of the engine Mr. Cox has shown me lessons and concepts that I may use in my future endeavors. I’ve always had a fascination for engineering and mechanics. After school I plan on attending the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, where I want to study aeronautical maintenance and design,” Edward said.
“I am Noah Yeager. I am a senior at Port Allegany High School. I also attend the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center. I am currently in the engineering technology program. With Mr. Cox’s knowledge about tool and die making I was successfully able to build a steam engine. It took me a year to complete. This steam engine was probably the best thing I have ever done in school. The steam engine had its ups and downs but I am really proud of myself for being able to finish it. After graduating I plan on going to a trade school to become an electrician. My goal is to become a lineman for a power company,” said Noah.