Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.