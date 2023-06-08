The week of May 21, 13 students in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center earned industry-recognized certifications.
The students (grade level, school district, certification) were:
- Garry Strait, 10th grade, Otto-Eldred, PC Pro
- Danica Larson 10th grade, Kane, PC Pro
- Owen Peterson 12th grade, Kane, PC Pro
- Lane Crawford 10th grade, Port Allegany, Network Pro
- Charles Clancy 12th grade, Austin, PC Pro
- Dylan Clancy 10th grade, Austin, PC Pro
- Levi Burrous 11th grade, Coudersport, PC Pro
- Gabriella Salamone 12th grade, Coudersport, PC Pro
- James Burks 10th grade, Oswayo Valley, PC Pro
- William Myers 11th grade, Smethport, PC Pro
- James Peffer 12th grade Smethport, PC Pro
- Nicole Hockey 10th grade, Cameron County, PC Pro
- Zachery Abbott 10th grade, Northern Potter, PC Pro
The certificates each come with a $1,000 employment guarantee, ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready. For more information on the networking and security program, contact Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information on the benefits of industry certifications, go to www.testout.com.