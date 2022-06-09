On May 26, eight students in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security Shop earned their industry-recognized Network Pro certifications.
Samuel Lippert (12th grade, Otto-Eldred), Bryce Skinner (11th grade, Port Allegany), Levi Culver (11th grade, Port Allegany), Kristopher Herbert (11th grade, Port Allegany), Meryk Ault (11th grade, Port Allegany), Charles Clancy (11th grade, Austin), Wesley Jacoby (11th grade, Northern Potter), and Gabriella Salamone (11th grade, Coudersport) each demonstrated skills in: cables and connectors, wired networking, wireless networking, network connection, configuration, network services, network security and network troubleshooting
The certificates each come with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information on the benefits of the industry certifications, go to: https://w3.testout.com/certification/benefits/benefits-professional.