Garrett Johnson, a student in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the SenecaHighlands Career and Technical Center, earned his Network Pro certification on April 4.
Garrett is a senior from Port Allegany School District. Garrett’s certificate is backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring his skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573. For more information of the benefits of the industry certifications, go to https://w3.testout.com/certification/benefits/benefits-professional.