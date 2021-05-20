The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center has begun the process of transitioning students from paper and binder type career portfolios, including a resume and cover letter, to a more streamlined digital portfolio.
Students are able to upload photographs and videos of their work, keep a current version of their resume, update cover letters and certificates achieved in their programs of study. These are readily available to anyone the link is shared with and can be viewed at any time. It is a unique and creative way for students to advertise themselves wherever the opportunities may take them, and it gives them a competitive edge in the employment environment.
Instructors from the ten shops at the SHCTC were able to nominate up to three students from their class to participate in the Digital Portfolio Contest. All teachers and staff then viewed and voted on what they thought were the best portfolios overall.
The Grand Prize Winners were:
- Welding- Ricky Phillips, Port Allegany
- Automotive- James Lockwood, Otto- Eldred
- Building Construction- Ethan DeBockler, Port Allegany
- Health Assistant- Faith Miller, Smethport
- Homeland Security- Mikya Stake, Port Allegany
- Culinary- Makayla Alcorn, Port Allegany
- Networking- Elizabeth Vito, Kane
- Engineering- Maya Lawton, Coudersport
- Early Childhood- Brynn Easton, Port Allegany
- Heavy Equipment- Brian Tanner, Smethport