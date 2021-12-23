Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center Students’ spread holiday cheer to local nursing home residents.
The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center’s Student Committee organized a center-wide event in December to brighten the lives of others.
Holiday cards were made by all 10 shops and will be delivered to Sena Kean Manor in Smethport and Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport just before the holidays to bring some winter cheer.
Over 300 cards will be presented to the residents with the hope that they uplift their spirits and brighten their day.