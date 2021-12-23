Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional light rain. High 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.