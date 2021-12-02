Nicholas Cummings, Jacob Hoch, and Corinna Wood, all seniors in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned industry-recognized certifications in November.
Nic, Jacob and Corinna each earned their Network Pro certifications in addition to their previously earned, PC Pro certifications.
The certificates each come with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready. For more information on the Networking and Security program, contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or 814-642-2573.
For more information on the benefits of the industry certifications, go to: https://w3.testout.com/certification/benefits/benefits-professional.