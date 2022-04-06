The menu is subject to change; the suggested donation is $3.
April 1 — Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut on a roll, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
April 4 — Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on a roll, summer corn chowder with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit
April 5 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, cookie
April 6 — Coudersport Volunteer Luncheon: Pot roast with mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed baby carrots, sherbert, roll and butter
April 7 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
April 8 — Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken breast, salsa, cheddar jack cheese), cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges
April 11 — Fresh egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on
wheat bread, tomato soup with crackers, cinnamon applesauce
April 12 — Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears
April 13 — Easter Dinner: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, white bread, birthday cake
April 14 — Hearty Beef Stroganoff, Butter Noodles, Peas, Dinner Roll, Seasonal Fresh Fruit
April 15 — Good Friday. Happy Easter everyone. All centers are closed.
April 18 — OV Volunteer Luncheon: Spaghetti and meatballs, salad with dressing, roll with butter, brownie
April 19 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie
April 20 — Galeton Volunteer Luncheon: Cheeseburger with
lettuce and tomato on a bun, broccoli salad, baked beans, apple crisp
April 21 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
April 22 — Crispy chef salad
(mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar, egg), vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble
April 25 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit
April 26 — Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit
April 27 — Ulysses Volunteer Luncheon: Roast beef, scallop potatoes broccoli salad , dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
April 28 — Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce
April 29 — Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on white bread, bean soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit
Contact
For more information, contact the senior centers at: Coudersport, 814-274-7887; Galeton, 814-435-2864; Oswayo Valley, 814 -697-7178; Ulysses, 814-848-9880.
For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.