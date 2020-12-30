The Potter County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging are offering the following menu in January. The menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
The centers are currently closed for gathering. For information call the centers at:
Coudersport, 814-274-7887; Galeton, 814-435-2864; Oswayo Valley, 814-697-7178; and Ulysses, 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.
Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day. Centers closed.
Jan. 4 — Bratwurst on a bun, mustard, scalloped potatoes, peas, pears
Jan. 5 — Greek chicken salad (diced chicken, olives, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese, mixed greens) with dressing, wedding soup with crackers, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Jan. 6 — Cottage pie (stewed beef and veggies in gravy topped with buttered mashed potatoes), coleslaw, biscuit, warm cinnamon applesauce, birthday cake
Jan. 7 — Creamy chicken divan over white rice, tossed salad with tomato dressing, breadstick, warm peaches
Jan. 8 — Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, warm beets, white bread, pineapple tidbits
Jan. 11 — Baked ziti with cheese, meatballs with marinara, tossed salad with cucumber dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
Jan. 12 — Chicken Caesar club on a bun with lettuce, tomato, cheese and condiments, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, blushed pears
Jan. 13 — Salisbury Steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, pineapple delight
Jan. 14 — Barbecue pulled pork, seasoned potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
Jan. 15 — Seafood Mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, banana
Jan. 18 — Martin Luther King Jr. Centers closed.
Jan. 19 — Open face hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, applesauce
Jan. 20 — Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit
Jan. 21 — Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, banana pudding
Jan. 22 — Chicken and biscuit, pepper slaw, warm peaches
Jan. 25 — Center cut pork loin with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, lima beans, white bread, sliced apples
Jan. 26 — Soft shell chicken taco with lettuce and cilantro lime crème sauce, seasoned corn and black beans, seasoned rice, pineapple
Jan. 27 — Cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes carrots, wheat bread sherbet
Jan. 28 — Turkey reuben on a bun (turkey, kraut, cheese), creamy vegetable chowder with crackers, mixed fruit
Jan. 29 — Lemon pepper chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, orange