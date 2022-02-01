The February menu at the Potter County Senior Centers is listed below. The menu is subject to change. A donation of $3 is suggested for meals.
Feb. 1 — Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic breadstick, sliced pears
Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day brunch: breakfast sandwich (egg, cheese, sausage patty on wheat English muffin), breakfast potatoes, mixed fresh fruit cup
Feb. 3 — Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
Feb. 4 — Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with dressing, cornbread, applesauce
Feb. 7 — Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, mixed greens salad, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, orange
Feb. 8 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie
Feb. 9 — Roasted pork with dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, birthday cake, sliced apples
Feb. 10 — Barbecue pulled pork sandwich on a bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
Feb. 11 — Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad with dressing, Italian breadstick, fruit cocktail
Feb. 14 — Baked chicken thigh, bowtie pasta, tossed salad with dressing, wheat bread, angel food with berries and topping
Feb. 15 — Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, fresh grapes
Feb. 16 — Bacon bleu cheeseburger (bacon, lettuce, tomato) on a bun, potato soup with crackers, banana
Feb. 17 — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread, sliced pears
Feb. 18 — Baked ham slice with fruit sauce, sweet potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Feb. 21 — All centers closed
Feb. 22 — Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, cinnamon applesauce
Feb. 23 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, orange, cookie
Feb. 24 — Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, wheat bread, sliced apples
Feb. 25 — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
Feb. 28 — Taco salad with nacho chips, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, pineapple delight
Center phone numbers
Coudersport – 814-274-7887, Galeton – 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley – 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.