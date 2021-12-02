Due to COVID-19 precautions, the centers are closed for activities but the meals are grab and go.
Menu
The menu is subject to change; the suggested meal donation is $3.
Dec. 1 — creamy chicken divan, white rice, green beans, Italian breadstick, Mandarin oranges
Dec. 2 — Hawaiian Pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake
Dec. 3 — Chef salad (ham, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, mixed greens), bean soup with crackers, dinner roll, sliced peaches
Dec. 6 — Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit, applesauce
Dec. 7 — Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
Dec. 8 — Bacon bleu cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a bun, potato soup with crackers, orange, birthday cake
Dec. 9 — Salmon cake with white cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Dec. 10 — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, white bread, cookie
Dec. 13 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, grapes
Dec. 14 — Baked chicken thigh, bowtie pasta, tossed salad with dressings, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Dec. 15 — Christmas dinner of pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, broccoli salad, dinner roll, apple pie
Dec. 16 — Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
Dec. 17 — Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with dressings, cornbread, applesauce
Dec. 20 — Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, angel food with berries and topping
Dec. 21 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie
Dec. 22 — Roasted pork with dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, apple
Dec. 23 — Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
Dec. 24 — Centers closed
Dec. 27 — Centers closed
Dec. 28 — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
Dec. 29 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, pears
Dec. 30 — Hot dog with sauerkraut on a bun, cheesy potatoes, sliced apples
Dec. 31 — Barbecue Pulled pork sandwich on a bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans, pineapple tidbits
Centers are closed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Happy New Year!
Contact information
To contact a senior center, call: Coudersport at 814-274-7887, Galeton at 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley at 814-697-7178 and Ulysses at 814-848-9880. For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.