Meals at the senior centers are provided through the Potter County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging. The menu is subject to change; the suggested donation is $3.

Menus

July 1 — Chicken Scallopini, Blended Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Applesauce

July 2 — Turkey chef salad (turkey, cheddar, hard-boiled egg with cucumber), cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll, mixed fruit

July 5 — Centers closed

July 6 — Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries

July 7 — Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, birthday cake

July 8 — Fiesta chicken salad (fajita chicken, cheddar, salsa, sour cream, mixed greens with tortilla strips), tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll, fresh plum

July 9 — Barbecue riblet, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers, cornbread square, fresh peach

July 12 — Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread, fresh orange

July 13 — Chili cheese hot dog on a bun (chili and cheddar cheese), baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce

July 14 — Grilled chicken caesar salad (mixed greens with diced chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons), dressing, pasta Florentine soup with crackers dinner roll, mixed fruit

July 15 — Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits

July 16 — Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake

July 19 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, raspberry sherbet

July 20 — Turkey Reuben on a bun (turkey, kraut, and cheese), creamy vegetable chowder with crackers, mixed fruit

July 21 — Barbecue glazed turkey burger with cheddar on a bun, broccoli soup with crackers, fresh watermelon and blueberries

July 22 — Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit

July 23 — Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears

July 26 — Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit

July 27 — Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples

July 28 — Chicken salad sandwich, with shredded lettuce on a bun, baked potato soup with crackers, fresh melon (honeydew)

July 29 — Meat lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with hard-boiled egg, Italian bread, warm peach crisp

July 30 — Potato crusted fish, Tuscan mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, banana

Coudersport

July 1 — Craft day with Chris making flower pots

July 2 – Ice cream social 11 a.m., chair exercise

July 4 Happy 4th of July (Sue not available at the center July 5-10)

July 7 – “World Chocolate Day,” baking contest 11 am (make anything chocolate and bring in for contest), ‘Name That Tune’

July 8 – Corn hole

July 9 – Walking Club, bingo, rack-o

July 14 – L-center-right, turn in hoagie orders

July 15 – Wii game

July 16 – Walking Club, trip to Elliott Ness Museum 11 a.m.

July 21 – Manipulation

July 22 – Making hoagies 10:30 a.m.

July 23 – Information and referral “Independence Day,” Center Nutrition “Green Apple Nachos”

July 28 – Bingo

July 29 – “National Meat Lasagna Day,” yahtzee

July 30 – Blood pressure and medication checks, making raffle baskets for Potter County Fair

Galeton

July 1 – Left-center-right, puzzles

July 2 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.

July 4 — Happy 4th of July

July 7 – Center nutrition: Gut Health

July 8 – Card games

July 9 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.

July 14 – Public bingo

July 15 – Craft day

July 16 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.

July 21 – Dirty bingo 11 a.m.

July 22 – Information and referral

July 23 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.

July 28 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.

July 29 – Left-center-right, puzzles

July 30 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.

Oswayo Valley

Coffee is ready at 9:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome to join.

July 5 – All centers closed in observance of 4th of July.

July 6 – Quilters and crafts with Caren, cards anyone

July 7 – Bingo, blood pressure checks with Juanita

July 12 – Exercise, build a word

July 13 – Quilters, information and referral

July 14 – Bingo

July 19 – Coudersport trip, leave 10:30 a.m.

July 20 – Quilters and crafts with Caren

July 21 – Bingo, center nutrition

Other events at the center:

July 8 – 10 a.m. paint and brunch

July 12, 13 and 14 — Mary not available at the center

July 20 – “Music in the Park”

July 22 – Viddler’s Trip

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

July 5 – All centers closed in observance of 4th of July,

July 6 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

July 7 – Bingo

July 12 – Wii, exercise with Donna

July 13 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

July 14 – Bingo

July 19 — Wii, exercise with Donna

July 20 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

July 21 – Bingo

July 26 – Wii, exercise with Donna

July 27 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

July 28 – Bingo

Contact information

Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880.

For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.

