Meals at the senior centers are provided through the Potter County Human Services and Area Agency on Aging. The menu is subject to change; the suggested donation is $3.
Menus
July 1 — Chicken Scallopini, Blended Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Wheat Bread, Applesauce
July 2 — Turkey chef salad (turkey, cheddar, hard-boiled egg with cucumber), cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll, mixed fruit
July 5 — Centers closed
July 6 — Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
July 7 — Roasted sliced turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, birthday cake
July 8 — Fiesta chicken salad (fajita chicken, cheddar, salsa, sour cream, mixed greens with tortilla strips), tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll, fresh plum
July 9 — Barbecue riblet, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers, cornbread square, fresh peach
July 12 — Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread, fresh orange
July 13 — Chili cheese hot dog on a bun (chili and cheddar cheese), baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
July 14 — Grilled chicken caesar salad (mixed greens with diced chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons), dressing, pasta Florentine soup with crackers dinner roll, mixed fruit
July 15 — Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
July 16 — Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
July 19 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, raspberry sherbet
July 20 — Turkey Reuben on a bun (turkey, kraut, and cheese), creamy vegetable chowder with crackers, mixed fruit
July 21 — Barbecue glazed turkey burger with cheddar on a bun, broccoli soup with crackers, fresh watermelon and blueberries
July 22 — Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
July 23 — Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears
July 26 — Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit
July 27 — Roasted pork loin with gravy, stuffing, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, sliced apples
July 28 — Chicken salad sandwich, with shredded lettuce on a bun, baked potato soup with crackers, fresh melon (honeydew)
July 29 — Meat lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with hard-boiled egg, Italian bread, warm peach crisp
July 30 — Potato crusted fish, Tuscan mac and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, banana
Coudersport
July 1 — Craft day with Chris making flower pots
July 2 – Ice cream social 11 a.m., chair exercise
July 4 Happy 4th of July (Sue not available at the center July 5-10)
July 7 – “World Chocolate Day,” baking contest 11 am (make anything chocolate and bring in for contest), ‘Name That Tune’
July 8 – Corn hole
July 9 – Walking Club, bingo, rack-o
July 14 – L-center-right, turn in hoagie orders
July 15 – Wii game
July 16 – Walking Club, trip to Elliott Ness Museum 11 a.m.
July 21 – Manipulation
July 22 – Making hoagies 10:30 a.m.
July 23 – Information and referral “Independence Day,” Center Nutrition “Green Apple Nachos”
July 28 – Bingo
July 29 – “National Meat Lasagna Day,” yahtzee
July 30 – Blood pressure and medication checks, making raffle baskets for Potter County Fair
Galeton
July 1 – Left-center-right, puzzles
July 2 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
July 4 — Happy 4th of July
July 7 – Center nutrition: Gut Health
July 8 – Card games
July 9 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
July 14 – Public bingo
July 15 – Craft day
July 16 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
July 21 – Dirty bingo 11 a.m.
July 22 – Information and referral
July 23 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
July 28 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.
July 29 – Left-center-right, puzzles
July 30 – Chair yoga 11 a.m.
Oswayo Valley
Coffee is ready at 9:30 a.m.; everyone is welcome to join.
July 5 – All centers closed in observance of 4th of July.
July 6 – Quilters and crafts with Caren, cards anyone
July 7 – Bingo, blood pressure checks with Juanita
July 12 – Exercise, build a word
July 13 – Quilters, information and referral
July 14 – Bingo
July 19 – Coudersport trip, leave 10:30 a.m.
July 20 – Quilters and crafts with Caren
July 21 – Bingo, center nutrition
Other events at the center:
July 8 – 10 a.m. paint and brunch
July 12, 13 and 14 — Mary not available at the center
July 20 – “Music in the Park”
July 22 – Viddler’s Trip
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
July 5 – All centers closed in observance of 4th of July,
July 6 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte
July 7 – Bingo
July 12 – Wii, exercise with Donna
July 13 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte
July 14 – Bingo
July 19 — Wii, exercise with Donna
July 20 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte
July 21 – Bingo
July 26 – Wii, exercise with Donna
July 27 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte
July 28 – Bingo
Contact information
Coudersport 814-274-7887, Galeton 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880.
For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.