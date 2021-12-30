The menu is subject to change. The suggested donations for a meal is $3.
Jan. 3 — All centers are closed.
Jan. 4 — Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, cinnamon applesauce
Jan. 5 — Roasted Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
Jan. 6 — Crab cake slider, parmesan noodles, baked beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges
Jan. 7 — Baked ham slice with fruit sauce, sweet potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, sliced pears
Jan. 10 — Chef salad with ham, cheddar cheese, egg, tomato, mixed greens; bean soup with crackers, dinner roll, sliced peaches
Jan. 11 — Stuffed Pepper with
tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, grapes
Jan. 12 — Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, birthday cake
Jan. 13 — Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit, applesauce
Jan. 14 — Turkey caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese on a bun, broccoli soup with crackers, cherry chip cake with topping, fruit cocktail
Jan. 17 — All centers closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 18 — Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Jan. 19 — Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, white bread, grapes
Jan. 20 — Roasted Pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, sliced peaches
Jan. 21 — Taco salad, nacho chips, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, pineapple delight
Jan. 24 — Hawaiian pork chops, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake
Jan. 25 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, green beans — white bread, sliced peaches
Jan. 26 — Bacon bleu cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, potato soup with crackers, orange
Jan. 27 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, sliced apples
Jan. 28 — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, white bread, cookie
Jan. 31 — Salmon cake with white cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread, mixed fruit
Contct information
Coudersport – 814-274-7887, Galeton – 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley – 814-697-7178, Ulysses – 814-848-9880 For After hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.