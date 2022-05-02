Coudersport

May 4 – Skip-Bo

May 5 – Yahtzee tournament

May 6 – Pizza party for Mother’s Day, start of Maple Festival

May 10 – Set-up for county-wide gathering at 10 a.m.

May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport, theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way

May 12 – Learn how to play euchre

May 13 – Corn hole

May 18 – Manipulation, doing intakes

May 19 – Scrabble, doing intakes

May 20 – Information and referral: National Nutrition Month – Fact or Fiction?, nutrition: proper care and handling fruit and vegetables, center nutrition: summer fruit tart, walking club, word puzzles

May 25 – Bingo

May 26 – Chair exercises, LCR

May 27 – Blood Pressure and med checks, walking club

May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed

Galeton

May 4 – Med Management with Pauline at 11 a.m.

May 5 – Uno Attack game

May 6 – Exercise with floor cycles

May 11 – Tablet training, county-wide at Coudersport

May 12 – Center nutrition: improve immunity with food

May 13 – Exercise with bands

May 18 – Public bingo 11 a.m.

May 19 – Information and referral : Reflexology Part III

May 20 – Chair yoga

May 25 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.

May 26 – LCR

May 27 – Exercise with floor cycles

May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed

Oswayo Valley

Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome

May 2 – Exercise, center nutrition: water

May 3 – Craft day, celebrating “Moms” party

May 4 – Bingo

May 9 – Exercise, information and referral

May 10 – Crafts, massages and spa afternoon

May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport, theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way

May 16 – Exercise, work at Sports Boosters stand

May 17 – Closed for Election Day

May 18 – Bingo, computer classes

May 23 – Exercise, blood pressure checks

May 24 – Crafts, parade With Healing Waters veterans

May 25 – Bingo, computer classes, remembering vets

May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed

May 31 – Crafts

Upcoming events:

May 12 and May 26 – Community bingo

May 14 – Happy 80th birthday and open house party

May 16 – Sports Boosters stand

May 21 – Spring into summer

May 24 – Healing Waters parade

Ulysses

Computer help with Jerry

May 2 – Wii, Exercise with Donna

May 3 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte

May 4 – Bingo, jenga

May 9 – Mother’s Day tea

May 10 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte

May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport; theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way

May 16 – Wii, Exercise with Donna

May 17 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte

May 18 – Bingo, information and referral: Improve immunity with food, not probiotic supplements

May 23 – Wii, Exercise with Donna

May 24 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte

May 25 – Bingo, center nutrition: A new path to more fruits and vegetables

May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed

May 31 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte

May menu

The menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.

May 2 - Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit and cookie

May 3 - Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight

May 4 - Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie

May 5 - Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie

May 6 - Creamy vegetable lasagna with mozzarella cheese, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit

May 9 - Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears

May 10 - Grilled chicken salad (chicken, egg, cheddar and mixed greens), cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin

May 11 - County-wide event at Coudersport Senior Center: Hot dog with condiments, potato salad, baked beans, dutch apple pie

May 12 -Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit

May 13 - Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake

May 16 - Beef taco salad with tortilla chips, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple delight

May 17 - OV Senior Center only is closed for Election Day. Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, cookie

May 18 - Teriyaki chicken, dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread seasonal fresh fruit

May 19 - Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad

May 20 - Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit

May 23 - Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on a roll, summer corn chowder with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

May 24 - Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken, salsa, cheddar jack), cilantro lime rice, black beans, Mandarin oranges

May 25 - Stadium hot dog on a bun, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and Mandarin oranges

May 26 - Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccolli, wheat bread, gelatin

May 27 - Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a bun, creamy potato soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit

May 30 - All centers closed for Memorial Day.

May 31 - Fresh egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup with crackers, pudding

Contact information

Coudersport center: 814-274-7887, Galeton center: 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley center: 814 -697-7178, Ulysses center: 814-848-9880

For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.

