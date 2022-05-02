Coudersport
May 4 – Skip-Bo
May 5 – Yahtzee tournament
May 6 – Pizza party for Mother’s Day, start of Maple Festival
May 10 – Set-up for county-wide gathering at 10 a.m.
May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport, theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way
May 12 – Learn how to play euchre
May 13 – Corn hole
May 18 – Manipulation, doing intakes
May 19 – Scrabble, doing intakes
May 20 – Information and referral: National Nutrition Month – Fact or Fiction?, nutrition: proper care and handling fruit and vegetables, center nutrition: summer fruit tart, walking club, word puzzles
May 25 – Bingo
May 26 – Chair exercises, LCR
May 27 – Blood Pressure and med checks, walking club
May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed
Galeton
May 4 – Med Management with Pauline at 11 a.m.
May 5 – Uno Attack game
May 6 – Exercise with floor cycles
May 11 – Tablet training, county-wide at Coudersport
May 12 – Center nutrition: improve immunity with food
May 13 – Exercise with bands
May 18 – Public bingo 11 a.m.
May 19 – Information and referral : Reflexology Part III
May 20 – Chair yoga
May 25 – Monthly meeting 11 a.m.
May 26 – LCR
May 27 – Exercise with floor cycles
May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed
Oswayo Valley
Coffee’s up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome
May 2 – Exercise, center nutrition: water
May 3 – Craft day, celebrating “Moms” party
May 4 – Bingo
May 9 – Exercise, information and referral
May 10 – Crafts, massages and spa afternoon
May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport, theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way
May 16 – Exercise, work at Sports Boosters stand
May 17 – Closed for Election Day
May 18 – Bingo, computer classes
May 23 – Exercise, blood pressure checks
May 24 – Crafts, parade With Healing Waters veterans
May 25 – Bingo, computer classes, remembering vets
May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed
May 31 – Crafts
Upcoming events:
May 12 and May 26 – Community bingo
May 14 – Happy 80th birthday and open house party
May 16 – Sports Boosters stand
May 21 – Spring into summer
May 24 – Healing Waters parade
Ulysses
Computer help with Jerry
May 2 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
May 3 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
May 4 – Bingo, jenga
May 9 – Mother’s Day tea
May 10 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
May 11 – County-wide at Coudersport; theme: Red, White, Blue – American Way
May 16 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
May 17 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
May 18 – Bingo, information and referral: Improve immunity with food, not probiotic supplements
May 23 – Wii, Exercise with Donna
May 24 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
May 25 – Bingo, center nutrition: A new path to more fruits and vegetables
May 30 – Memorial Day: all centers closed
May 31 – Wii, Crafts with Charlotte
May menu
The menu is subject to change. The suggested donation is $3.
May 2 - Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit and cookie
May 3 - Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight
May 4 - Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie
May 5 - Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, cookie
May 6 - Creamy vegetable lasagna with mozzarella cheese, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit
May 9 - Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
May 10 - Grilled chicken salad (chicken, egg, cheddar and mixed greens), cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin
May 11 - County-wide event at Coudersport Senior Center: Hot dog with condiments, potato salad, baked beans, dutch apple pie
May 12 -Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit
May 13 - Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake
May 16 - Beef taco salad with tortilla chips, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple delight
May 17 - OV Senior Center only is closed for Election Day. Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, cookie
May 18 - Teriyaki chicken, dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread seasonal fresh fruit
May 19 - Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad
May 20 - Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, seasonal fresh fruit
May 23 - Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich on a roll, summer corn chowder with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit
May 24 - Fiesta chicken burrito bowl (chicken, salsa, cheddar jack), cilantro lime rice, black beans, Mandarin oranges
May 25 - Stadium hot dog on a bun, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and Mandarin oranges
May 26 - Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccolli, wheat bread, gelatin
May 27 - Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a bun, creamy potato soup with crackers, seasonal fresh fruit
May 30 - All centers closed for Memorial Day.
May 31 - Fresh egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup with crackers, pudding
Contact information
Coudersport center: 814-274-7887, Galeton center: 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley center: 814 -697-7178, Ulysses center: 814-848-9880
For after hour cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.