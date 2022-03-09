Activities and menus for the Potter County Senior Centers have been announced for March.

Coudersport

March 11 – Chair Exercise, Walking Club

March 13 – Daylight Savings Starts. Spring ahead by changing your clocks.

March 16 – “Root Beer Float Day”

March 17 – St. Pat’s Day Bingo, wear green

March 18 – Information and referral “Rain Bows” adding color to your meals, Nutrition: “Adding Yogurt To Your Eating Pattern Lowers Blood Pressure,” Nutrition: “Grapes,” Walking Club, Skip-Bo

March 23 – Jigsaw puzzles, word games

March 24 – Corn hole

March 25 –Blood Pressure and medication checks, exercise with weights, walking club, Uno

March 30 – Scrabble

March 31 – Reminiscing

Galeton

March 11 – Exercise with bands

March 16 – Monthly meeting

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Party, wear green.

March 18 – Chair yoga

March 23 – Public ningo

March 24 – Dominos

March 25 – Uno Attack Game

March 30 – Information and referral: Reflexology

March 31 – Left, center, right

Oswayo Valley

Every day — Coffee is up at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

March 14 – Exercise, wear green, cards

March 15 – Blood pressure checks, center nutrition, wear green, crafts

March 16 – Bingo, wear green

March 21 – Exercise, cards

March 22 – Crafty day

March 23 – Bingo

March 28 – Exercise, cards

March 29 – Crafty day

March 30 – Bingo

Upcoming events: Month Long Shop Local Contest – Get your shopper’s list, shop or stop in all of the businesses during the month; person with the most visits wins.

March 10 – 50/50 Night at OV School starting at 6 p.m.

March 14-16 — Week long “Green Party” in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

March 24 – Benezette trip

Ulysses

Computer Hep with Jerry

March 14 – Wii, exercise with Donna

March 15 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

March 16 – Bingo, computer class starts today through April 13, 12:45-1:45 p.m. (following the school districts calendar)

March 21 – Wii, exercise with Donna

March 22 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

March 23 – Bingo

March 28 – Wii, exercise with Donna

March 29 – Wii, crafts with Charlotte

March 30 – Bingo, blood pressure checks

Menu

The menu is subject to change; suggested donation for a meal is $3.

March 11 — Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta — mixed greens salad, with dressing, island blend vegetables, dinner roll, angel food with berries and topping

March 14 — Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick, Mandarin oranges

March 15 — Barbecue pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight

March 16 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, apple

March 17 — Happy St. Patrick’s Day — Hot Turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, tropical mixed fruit

March 18 — Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, dinner roll, sliced apples

March 21 — Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce

March 22 — Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears

March 23 — Vegatable lasagna with cream sauce, mixed green salad with dressing, garlic breadstick, sliced peaches

March 24 — Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, buttermilk biscuit, applesauce

March 25 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie

March 28 — Bacon Bleu cheeseburger (with bacon lettuce and tomato), potato soup with crackers, strawberry gelatin with bananas

March 29 — Baked chicken thigh, mashed potato with butter, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, warm peach crisp

March 30 — Roasted pork with dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, applesauce

March 31 — Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad

Contact

For questions or information, call the senior center in Coudersport at 814-274-7887, Galeton at 814-435-2864, Oswayo Valley at 814-697-7178 and Ulyssesat- 814-848-9880.

For after hours cancellations only, call Carra at 814-544-4015.