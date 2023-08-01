Over 100 people turned out to enjoy the Senior Expo held at the Coudersport Arboretum on Monday, July 31.
Sponsored by the Coudersport Arboretum Association and in collaboration with Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the expo offered information from 23 community groups and nonprofit organizations as well as door prizes and a free lunch.
This was the second year that the Senior Expo has been held in Coudersport.
“I’m so pleased with the turnout,” said organizer Donna Foust. “I did a big push to get vendors here this year — I did mass emails and contacted all the newspapers and the radio. We also worked with Visit Potter Tioga to get the word out.”
Foust reported after the event that 141 people had visited the expo.
Pennsylvania State Representative Martin Causer was a main sponsor of the event, which featured information and guidance on Medicare, health services, area senior center programs and other issues of interest to senior citizens.
“We had a lot of people come by today,” said Jenny Bowen of CONCERN Professional Services. “There’s a lot of information here.”
“I worked with the Area Agency on Aging for many years, so I contacted all the groups they work with and they brought their people out,” said Foust.