The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and local school districts are continuing to team up to implement a countywide program, Seniors 2 Seniors.
This program teaches basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed internet, which can include:
- Staying connected to friends and family
- Sending and receiving emails
- Using search engines to navigate the Internet
- Utilizing telemedicine (healthcare from home)
- Using on-line banking
- Shopping from home (for items not available in the local area)
As a part of this program, the PCEC, Tri-Co Connections and the AAA have local high school students volunteering to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course. The area high school students are a true “tech savvy” population and can provide valuable support to older adults who are learning to navigate and use new technological skills and information.
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is being offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a six-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. (following the school districts’ calendars), throughout the 2022-2023 school years. The first Seniors 2 Seniors course at the Coudersport Senior Center will end March 30. The course is scheduled at the Shinglehouse Senior Center (April 13–May 18), the Ulysses Senior Center (Sept. 14–Oct. 19) and then at the Galeton Senior Center (Oct. 26–Dec. 7; no class Nov. 23)
For the Shinglehouse course, the registration deadline is Monday, April 11. Register yourself, a parent or grandparent by calling the Potter County Education Council at 814-274-4877 or by stopping by the Potter County Education’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.