The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and local school districts are continuing to team up to implement a countywide program, Seniors 2 Seniors.
This program teaches basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed internet, which can include:
- Staying connected to friends and family
- Sending and receiving emails
- Using search engines to navigate the Internet
- Utilizing telemedicine (healthcare from home)
- Using on-line banking
- Shopping from home (for items not available in the local area)
As a part of this program, the PCEC, Tri-Co Connections and the AAA have local high school students volunteering to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course. The area high school students are a true “tech savvy” population and can provide valuable support to older adults who are learning to navigate and use new technological skills and information.
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is being offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a six-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45–1:45 p.m. (following the school districts’ calendars), throughout the 2022-2023 school years. The next course is scheduled at the Shinglehouse Senior Center, April 13–May 18. Seniors 2 Seniors will be offered at the Ulysses and Galeton senior centers this fall; registration will be announced.
For the Shinglehouse course, the registration deadline is Monday, April 11. Register yourself, a parent or grandparent by calling the Potter County Education Council at 814-274-4877 or by stopping by the Potter County Education’s Coudersport office at 5 Water Street.