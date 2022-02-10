The Potter County Education Council at 5 Water St., Coudersport, is offering a ServSafe Food Safety Certification class.
ServSafe is a certification program developed by the Restaurant Association Education Foundation. The course meets certification requirements for individuals who are responsible for the safe handling of food in restaurants, schools, elder care facilities, lodges, bed and breakfasts, community centers, and other food concessions (organizations or businesses that sell or prepare food on a regular basis).
This course, taught by Rick Kralj, Penn State educator, is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 and March 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Education Council’s office.
The cost is $185/person. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 3. To register, call 877-489-1398 or go to http://extension.psu.edu/food-safety/serv-safe.