The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by Penn State Extension, is being held two Fridays in September at the Potter Education Council, 5 Water St., Coudersport.
The course is Friday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 17, 9-11:30 a.m. with the exam beginning at noon.
These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691. For further information about the course contact Sharon McDonald at 814-865-6953 or slm25@psu.edu.
As in-person activities resume, Penn State Extension will follow applicable state and local restrictions and Penn State COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of an event regarding masking, social distancing and facility capacity limits. Penn State will continue to require non-vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside University buildings at all times.