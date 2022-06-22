The public is invited to attend the 15th annual Summer Fun Fest on Saturday, June 25 in Shinglehouse.
The event, hosted by the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Association, takes place in Assembly Park. The event will feature vendors, food and live entertainment all day, capped off by fireworks at night.
Town-wide yard sales will be going on as well, Friday through Sunday, June 24-26.
Schedule:
9 a.m. — Car, Truck, Motorcycle and Tractor Show registration
9-10:30 a.m. — Parade registration
11 a.m. — “Redneck Summer” Parade
11:30 a.m. until gone — Chicken barbecue
Noon-1 p.m. — G2 Gymnastics Show (weather permitting)
Noon — Water Fight registration
Noon-5 p.m. — Inflatable Obstacle Course
1 p.m. — Water Fights begin
3 p.m. — Horseshoe tournament
3-5 p.m. — Silver Lining featuring Holden Turek and Eric Scutt
4 p.m. — Chance auction winners announced
4 p.m. — Summer Fun Fest Sportsman raffle drawing
10 p.m. — Fireworks show provided by Young’s Explosives