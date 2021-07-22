Organizers of the Sinnemahone Triple Crown reporting registration for the gravel bike race and trail run is now available online and in paper form.
The Sinnemahone Gravel is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 in conjunction with the All Fired Up Kickin Ash BBQ Competition held in downtown Emporium. Competitors can either ride the 14, 26 or 55 mile course.
Registration closes the day before the event and, to be guaranteed a T-shirt, registration must be in by Sept. 1. Paper applications are available at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office or can be printed at www.sinnemhone.org. Online registration is available at www.bikereg.com.
The Sinnemahone Ultra Trail Run will be growing this year with the addition of a car show and cruise. The parking lot at Caldwell Corporation will be the site of a car cruise, music and food on Saturday, Oct. 16. Runners will leave the starting line at the intersection of West Creek Rails Trails and Broad Street at 7:30 a.m. and finish in the same location.
Registration for the race is online at www.ultrasignup.com.